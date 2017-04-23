April 23, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF VANDALISM? End of an era, again: Genova closes Oakland ravioli factory:

Four generations of the family had worked in the factory and in the deli since the businesses opened on Telegraph Avenue in 1926, when Temescal was an Italian enclave. But after vandalism during protests and rising rents, the family decided to close the deli in April 2016.

It appears vandalism also played a role in closing the factory, which was relocated to Broadway across the street from Oakland Technical High School after the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.

Patti DeVincenzi said one bill to fix the factory’s windows cost $15,000.

“We had planned to open a ravioli direct to customer operation from our factory on 4300 Broadway but with so much vandalism and graffiti we just couldn’t take it anymore,” she said in an email. “Recently, I was out scraping graffiti from the windows and was threatened from a group of youths from across the street that ‘tomorrow there will be more.’ And worse. And to be sure it was done, (they) actually etched into the windows.”