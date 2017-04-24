April 24, 2017

ROGER KIMBALL: Trump vs. Obama: A Study In Contrasts.

I am going to leave to one side what might be the largest difference: that Obama was above all a man of lofty-sounding rhetoric, at once pragmatic in tone and utopian in aspiration, while Trump is a man of demotic and sometimes involuted rhetoric but decisive, almost impatient action. . . .

Mark the difference.

Obama ordered the liberation of terrorists to secure the release of an anti-American army deserter whose desertion cost the lives of at least six army soldiers who had been sent to look for him. Trump hears about the plight of a US national, uses a behind-the-scenes diplomatic initiative as an occasion to secure her release, and celebrates it at the White House.