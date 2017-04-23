April 23, 2017

ANOTHER TAKEAWAY FROM THAT WAPO POLL THAT DESERVES MORE ATTENTION: “Democrats have lost considerable ground on this front. The 28 percent who say the party is in touch with concerns of most Americans is down from 48 percent in 2014 and the biggest drop is among self-identified Democrats, from 83 percent saying they are in touch to just 52 percent today.”

Only 28% of Americans think Democrats are in touch with the concerns of most Americans. And remember, 2014, when the number was 48%, wasn’t exactly a banner year for Democrats.