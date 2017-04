QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Are Democrats About To Reopen The Party To Pro-Lifers?

—The Federalist, April 21st.

● Unity or else: DNC Chair Tom Perez demands ‘ideological purity’ on abortion from candidates.

—Twitchy, April 22nd.

As Progressive role model Frank Burns once said on M*A*S*H, individuality is fine, as long as we all do it together.