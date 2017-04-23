April 23, 2017

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The Crisis Sends In Its Calling Card. “The problem the election is trying to solve, Spengler explains, is recovering Europe from a spin that traditional political parties are powerless to fix. Voters are desperate to pull out and may try something desperate. Desperate may be ugly. . . . A France where “a quarter of French teenagers are Muslims, and one-third of them hold fundamentalist views” and the old working class is facing extinction is unsurprisingly one where anything can happen.”

When “mainstream” politicians refuse to fix obvious problems, people eventually look elsewhere.