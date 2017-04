UPSTAGING HIS ENEMIES: Trump schedules a big rally right on top of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Even better, many of them will have to miss the dinner to cover the rally.

Frankly, I agree with Mollie Hemingway: “And they said 1st 100 days weren’t great. If he does nothing but Gorsuch & this, his legacy should be pretty secure.” Heh.