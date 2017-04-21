April 21, 2017

THE GOP HAS NOTHING TO COMPARE WITH THE DEMOCRATS’ DOMINANCE OF MAINSTREAM MEDIA: Where is the Republican Attack Machine on the Shutdown? “Democrats are always so much better at spinning their nonsense than Republicans are. They whine, attack, and rally the troops every time there’s a big battle to be fought, while Republicans think somehow people will come around to their point of view. And Democrats do it in an organized fashion guided by a well thought out, long-term plan that nevertheless seems spontaneous. Republicans focus solely on today’s news cycle and think they can win the PR war via President Trump’s tweets. The newest battle — the growing struggle over funding for the government, which runs out in a week — is a perfect example of this communications incompetence.”