April 21, 2017

SPENGLER: Come to Me, My Mélenchony Baby. “In France, U.S. Conservatives Should Hope for Fillon.”

More:

Elsewhere in Europe, the alternative right has flopped. Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders polled lower than expected in last month’s Dutch elections. Germany’s Alternative fuer Deutschland is in chaos following the resignation of its chairman and lead candidate Frauke Petry, who was effectively forced out by the extreme right wing of her party.

But France is different. Many American conservatives are cheering for Le Pen. So are some elements of the French Establishment, who see the National Front leader as the country’s last hope to stop the creeping tide of Islam.

But if Le Pen is elected, I guarantee that her American admirers are not going to like the outcome.