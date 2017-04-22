April 22, 2017

CHANGE: Trump says ‘massive tax cut’ plan coming as soon as Wednesday.

President Trump told The Associated Press on Friday that he intends to release a tax reform plan next week that includes a “massive tax cut” for businesses and individuals.

Trump said the plan would be unveiled “Wednesday or shortly thereafter” and would involve tax cuts that would be “bigger I believe than any tax cut ever.”

The announcement of the tax plan’s release comes as Trump seeks to notch achievements ahead of hitting his 100th day in office, on April 29.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the White House would be releasing a tax plan “very soon.”