April 21, 2017

NEIN MEANS NEIN: German Judge Acquits Turkish Man of Rape After 4 Hours of Forced Violent Sex.

A German judge has acquitted a Turkish man of rape, despite the fact that he forced a woman to have sex with him, and left her incapacitated. The judge argued that in “the mentality of the Turkish cultural circle,” what the woman “had experienced as rape” might be considered merely “wild sex.” The judge refused to convict the rapist, because “no intention is demonstrable.”