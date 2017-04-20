April 20, 2017

FIRST WORLD PROBLEMS: Starbucks barista loses it over unicorn frappuccino mania.

On Wednesday, a man who said he is Starbucks barista, posted a video on Twitter where he begged the masses to stop ordering the drink. Braden Burson said the drink, which “tastes like a Sweet Tart,” is ruining the lives of Starbucks baristas everywhere.

“I need to rant just a little bit,” Burson said in the video before launching into a full-on tirade against the pink and blue swirled treat.