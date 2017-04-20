April 20, 2017

IF ONLY IT DID THAT FOR YOUNG HUMANS: Young Human Blood Makes Old Mice Smarter. “A protein found in young human blood plasma can improve brain function in old mice. The finding, published on 19 April in Nature, is the first time a human protein has been shown to have this effect1. It’s also the latest evidence that infusions of ‘young blood’ can reverse symptoms of ageing, including memory loss, decrease in muscle function and metabolism, and loss of bone structure.”

So I guess mark this as support for the hypothesis that there are “youthening” elements in younger blood, as opposed to the hypothesis that there are “pro-aging” elements in old blood. Though there’s no reason why both can’t be true. Either way, faster, please!