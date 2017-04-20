April 20, 2017

CRIMINAL REGIME: Russian Journalist, Putin Critic Dies After Severe Beating.

Nikolai Andrushchenko, a 73-year-old co-founder of the weekly newspaper Novy Petersburg, had been unconscious since he was attacked on March 9.

Andrushchenko’s colleagues and his lawyer say he underwent brain surgery after the attack and initially had been connected to a ventilator, but later was able to breathe on his own.

However, they said he never regained consciousness and died on April 19.

His attackers have not been found.