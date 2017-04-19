April 19, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON THE DEMOCRATS’ ONGOING ELECTORAL SNIT-FIT:

I get really tired of Democratic partisan emotion. I’m someone who sometimes votes for Democrats, and I’ve voted for a lot more Democratic candidates than Republicans over the years, but I have nothing but a negative reaction to all this anger at losing. If they’d won, they’d be exulting and gloating, with no empathy for the other side. Republicans don’t act like that. I mean, maybe some Republicans somewhere do, but mostly they’re better sports about winning and losing. It makes them look more responsible and more respectful of democracy. Could the Democrats grow up and stop being so offputting… so ossoffputting?