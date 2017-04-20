April 20, 2017

TAKE TWO AND CALL ME IN THE MORNING: South Indian frog oozes molecule that inexplicably devastates flu viruses. “A compound in the frog’s mucus—long known to have germ-killing properties—can latch onto flu virus particles and cause them to burst apart, researchers report in Immunity. The peptide is a potent and precise killer, able to demolish a whole class of flu viruses while leaving other viruses and cells unharmed. But scientists don’t know exactly how it pulls off the viral eviscerations. No other antiviral peptide of its ilk seems to work the same way.”

Let’s turn it into a drug ASAP.