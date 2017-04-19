April 19, 2017

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Some Faculty Say Diversity Lowers Academic Quality. “Harvey Mudd College has been roiled by a self-study, informally titled the Wabash report, that referred to some anonymous faculty declaring that efforts to promote diversity in the student body had lowered the quality of the school. At first, the school tried to block publication or censor parts of the report, completed in 2015, but leaks began and The Student Life, the school newspaper, ran what it said was the full report on March 24 of this year.”

Related: An elite California college canceled 2 days of classes amid tension over workload and racial issues on campus. “Some faculty members, meanwhile, told the interviewers that students were not prepared for their classes, and that they’d observed deterioration in the quality of students accepted to Harvey Mudd over the years. They described students as wed to their phones and not committed to the sciences.”

It seems like the more you work on diversity, the more unhappy and divided the student body becomes.