April 19, 2017

DAVID DRUCKER: How Ryan’s super PAC stopped an Ossoff upset.

“If we had waited another couple of weeks, it would have been too late,” said Corry Bliss, executive director of Congressional Leadership Fund, in an interview in which he shared the super PAC’s strategy.

On March 24, strategists with CLF reviewed results from a fresh opinion poll the group conducted in Georgia’s 6th district. They were concerned by what they saw.

Reliable Republican voters in this affluent enclave were tuning out, turned off by their party’s candidates, who were bickering among themselves as they scrambled for a spot in the presumed runoff.

Ossoff, boosted by a combination of President Trump’s middling approval ratings, the collapse of the GOP healthcare bill, and millions of dollars of in unchallenged advertising on local television, was at 42.4 percent “and gaining” momentum.

Bliss said that CLF would have preferred to husband its resources for what it presumes could be a tough midterm election, as is often the case for the party that holds the White House. Instead, the group budgeted more than $3 million, since spent, on advertising and field operations, for a rescue mission. The National Republican Congressional Committee also joined the fray.