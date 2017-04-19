April 19, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, LEGAL EDUCATION EDITION: How ‘ideologically uniform’ is the legal academy? “How much more liberal are law professors than members of the legal profession? A new paper by Adam Bonica (Stanford University), Adam S. Chilton (University of Chicago), Kyle Rozema (Northwestern University) and Maya Sen (Harvard University), ‘The Legal Academy’s Ideological Uniformity,’ provides some answers. Their bottom line: The legal academy is significantly more liberal than the legal profession, which is notable because the legal profession itself is more liberal than the public at large.”