HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: College Activists: Searching For Truth Makes You A Racist: Do you believe there’s an objective truth? Well, you’re a white supremacist then, at least according to a small number of black Pomona College students. It’s sad that a small number of idiots think this sort of thing. It’s sadder that college administrators take them seriously.

Cost of attending Pomona College: $65,857 per year.