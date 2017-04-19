April 19, 2017

REPORT: Fox Is Preparing to Cut Ties With Bill O’Reilly.

A final resolution on the fate of Mr. O’Reilly, host of the “The O’Reilly Factor,” could come as early as the next several days, the people said.

21st Century Fox, which will hold a board meeting Thursday, hasn’t finalized an exit agreement with Mr. O’Reilly, the people close to the situation said.

Since an April 1 article in the New York Times detailing $13 million in settlements paid to five women who worked on or appeared on Mr. O’Reilly’s program, pressure has been growing on Fox News, both internally and from activists, to remove him.

Mr. O’Reilly has denied any wrongdoing, saying he paid settlements to “put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”

On Tuesday, an attorney for Mr. O’Reilly said the host has “been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America” and added that he has “evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly and Fox News for political and financial reasons.”