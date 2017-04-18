April 18, 2017

OH, SNAP: UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek early election.

May, who commands only a slim majority in parliament’s lower House of Commons, said that a new mandate would strengthen her hand in negotiations in Brexit talks.

Her decision is a reversal of policy — since taking over as Prime Minister, May had repeatedly ruled out an early election.

A general election would end the attempts of opposition parties and members of the House of Lords to thwart her Brexit plans, she said. “If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue,” she said.