April 18, 2017
OH, SNAP: UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek early election.
May, who commands only a slim majority in parliament’s lower House of Commons, said that a new mandate would strengthen her hand in negotiations in Brexit talks.
Her decision is a reversal of policy — since taking over as Prime Minister, May had repeatedly ruled out an early election.
A general election would end the attempts of opposition parties and members of the House of Lords to thwart her Brexit plans, she said. “If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue,” she said.
Probably not just a coincidence that yesterday’s YouGov poll showed the Conservatives with a 21-point lead over Labour. And the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party is showing renewed strength at 10 percent.