April 17, 2017

OUT: TRUMP’S A BIG DUMBHEAD. In: Has Trump Stolen Philosophy’s Critical Tools? “Trump’s playbook should be familiar to any student of critical theory and philosophy. It often feels like Trump has stolen our ideas and weaponized them.”

Well, they were already weaponized. But a knife can cut both ways. “There were insights that were not kept secret, because it was thought that they’d help only one political side, and it didn’t work out that way. . . . He’s just expressing annoyance that ideas that came from the left didn’t restrict themselves to serving only the interests of the left. That’s not how ideas work. They get out and about and wreak havoc.”