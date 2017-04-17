April 17, 2017

OH, THAT RADICAL CHIC: New York Times opens its opinion pages to an honest-to-God terrorist:

The New York Times opened up valuable space in its opinion section this weekend for the accused terrorist Marwan Barghouti.

Born in the Palestinian village of Kobar, Barghouti, 57, is currently serving five consecutive life sentences.

None of the reasons for why Barghouti is currently in an Israeli prison are mentioned by the Times.

Rather, at the end of his rather lengthy op-ed, the U.S. paper describes the convicted murderer thusly: “Marwan Barghouti is a Palestinian leader and parliamentarian.”

That’s one way to put it.