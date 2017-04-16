April 16, 2017

REMINDER: We hated millennials well before ‘Girls’ came along.

To be sure, “Girls” will be contemplated ad nauseum in the days and years to come, likely forever destined to serve as an accepted representation of life in the Obama era.

“Millennials” and their reputations, for better or worse, are permanently hitched to its depiction of inordinately ambitious, overprivileged, socially conscious narcissists struggling to cope with the darker realities of adult life in a politically-charged environment. But one hot take that seems to have found backers in this time of reflection posits that “Girls” itself introduced the world to those stereotypes, engendering a hatred of millennials among our disapproving elders.

It did not.

In fact, “Girls” exploited that stereotype, injecting its cast of insufferable antiheroes with the very tendencies people had already come to associate with our generation. Some of those stereotypes are fair, others are not. But everyone already hated them before “Girls” reminded us of it.