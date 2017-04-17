April 17, 2017

PAUL BEDARD: Trump’s Base Is Still Firm. “And even in Democratic Massachusetts, Trump’s base has stuck with him. The latest WBUR survey said that those who backed the president in the state won handily by Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton remain ‘strong’ for the president. Said WBUR, ‘Red towns in Massachusetts continue to support Trump: 80-90 percent of voters agree that Trump will keep America safe, is a good negotiator, cares about people like you, will put the country’s interest ahead of his own, is honest and forthright, shares your values and is an ethical person.'”