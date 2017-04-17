April 17, 2017

THE HILL: Base’s Trump-Hating Extremism Poses Problem For Democrats:

House Democrats face a recruiting dilemma in 2018 as the liberal backlash to President Trump looks poised to boost progressive candidates in primaries.

Democrats are seeing a groundswell of enthusiasm on the left, but that same energy could complicate the calculus in swing seats and districts carried by Trump that Democrats need to take back the House.

The party will likely need to strike a delicate balance between finding moderate candidates who best match the political profiles of the target districts on issues such as abortion and gun control without alienating its left wing.

“I think it may be helpful in some of the deep red districts or red-of-center districts to have some candidates who may be anti-abortion rights or pro-gun, maybe … more conservative side of some of these social issues,” said Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of campaign analysis site Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Democrats need to flip two dozen seats to regain the House majority. To win that many seats, they’ll need to put many Trump districts into play. Some strategists argue that means recruiting candidates that both fit the district politically and come off as “authentic,” even if they’re viewed as more liberal.