April 16, 2017

IT’S AS IF ALL THIS “EMOLUMENTS” STUFF IS JUST CRAP: George Washington was the first president to stay in the real estate business. “By the 1790s, Washington was wealthy primarily because of real estate — renting and selling his vast holdings. As with Mr. Trump’s hotels, Washington’s renters or purchasers could include foreigners. The president received constant reports from his nephew and subsequent managers and wrote to them at least monthly… This belies the notion that the Constitution limits a president’s management of, or benefit from, his existing business ventures.”

The childish reaction to Trump’s election by Democrats — and some Republicans — goes a long way all by itself toward demonstrating that our political class isn’t fit to rule, or even to talk about those who do in any sort of intelligent fashion.