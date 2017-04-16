April 16, 2017

BERKELEY HATEWATCH UPDATE: Vandal Calls for Beheading, Lynching of Berkeley College Republicans. Also, as far as I know, despite “investigation” of the Milo riots, I don’t believe anyone has actually been prosecuted for the violence there. “A College Republicans spokeswoman also said that members had been ‘pepper sprayed, sucker-punched and verbally and physically assaulted for voicing their opinions and beliefs’ on campus. And in March, members caught another student destroying one of the College Republicans’ signs, posting video of the vandalism to their Facebook page.”