April 15, 2017

IF IT WEREN’T FOR FAKE HATE CRIMES, HOW MANY HATE CRIMES WOULD WE HAVE? Yet Another Hoax: KKK Trump-Supporter Who Made Racist Threats Turns Out To Be … Black.

After Trump humiliated the national media by winning the 2016 presidential election, the media went all-in on a campaign to prove that Trump’s victory had emboldened his racist supporters across the country to commit a series of hate crimes. The only problem is that like the above incident in Tennessee, most of these hate-crimes turned out to be hoaxes, or just plain old lies perpetrated by Trump-haters as a means to make the President and his supporters look bad.

The Muslim woman robbed of her hijab in Louisiana? Never happened.

The black woman racially-harassed at a Philadelphia gas station? Never happened.

The Asian student racially-taunted in Minnesota? Never happened.

The bisexual student receiving hate-notes in Chicago? Never happened.

The black church burned to the grown and defaced with “Vote Trump!” Committed by a black man.

Asian store firebombed by a white Trump supporter? Committed by a black man.

Michigan student told to remove her hijab or be lit on fire? Never happened.

Racist note left for Hispanic students in North Carolina? Written by a Trump-hating Hispanic.

The Jewish Community Centers serially-threatened with anti-Semitic bomb threats? One perpetrator was a Jewish man, the other was a left-wing member of the very same media that spent weeks blaming Trump for these crimes.

Donald Trump is not inspiring hate crimes, he is not even inspiring the hoaxes. What is inspiring the hoaxers is an irresponsible and rabidly partisan American media addicted to any kind of Fake News that confirms their twisted worldview.