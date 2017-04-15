April 15, 2017

WAR ON MEN: Why American men may have less luck finding a job than women.

If you’re searching for a job, the odds of finding one may depend on your gender.

Overall, occupations that are more than 80% female are projected to grow at nearly twice the rate of jobs that are at least 60% male between 2014 and 2024, according to research out this week from the jobs site Indeed and its chief economist, Jed Kolko. The site researched Bureau of Labor Statistics and found that many are jobs that are traditionally dominated by women — including occupational therapy assistants, physical therapy assistants and nurse practitioners — are growing at the fastest rate. They will grow at about a 40% rate, compared to an overall rate of 6.5% for all jobs.

In fact, all of the fastest-growing jobs for women were healthcare-related.