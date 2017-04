IN THE MAIL: AgeProof: Living Longer Without Running Out of Money or Breaking a Hip.

Plus, today only at Amazon: 25% off all Silpada Jewelry.

And, also today only: DEWALT DCK281D2 20V Max XR Lithium Ion Brushless Compact Drill/Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit, $179.99 (41% off).

Also, 40% off Futurama: The Complete Series.

And, remember, brand new Lightning Deals, updated every hour. Don’t let them pass you by!