ATTENTION, PAUL RYAN: Republicans Had Better Listen to Georgia Wake-Up Call: GOP Faces Enthusiasm Gap In Georgia Race Over Lack of Progress. “If Republicans fail to address Obamacare, tax reform, or immigration in a convincing way, they will likely see some of their voters stay home in 2017. If enough do, control of the House or Senate could be jeopardy.” The GOP was elected to bring real change, not to play nice with K Street.