April 14, 2017

JON GABRIEL EXPLAINS THE PRESS: Republican Bombs Are Bad, M’kay?

Criticizing a bomb for being too lethal is like criticizing a cherry fritter for being too delicious.

The lefties were fine when Obama was droning Yemeni wedding receptions and US military deaths in Afghanistan quadrupled over the Bush years. But now that President Trump is C-in-C, fighting terrorism is a cruel thing.

The main problem critics have with the MOAB is that it’s a Republican bomb. It was designed under George W. Bush and first used by Donald Trump. SEAL Team Six shooting up Osama’s compound made progressives feel butch, but ordnance that kills exponentially more terrorists is vulgar.