April 14, 2017

HAVE YOU HUGGED A FRACKER TODAY? American Drivers Will Enjoy Another Summer of Cheap Gas.

The weather’s getting warmer, and many U.S. drivers are looking forward to another summer of road trips thanks to relatively cheap gasoline. . . .

Prices are slightly higher than they were at this time last year (and are, in fact, at nearly a two-year high), but they still remain far below what they were even three years ago, when a gallon of gas averaged well above $3.50. Today, that average is just $2.41, thanks to relatively low oil prices and an abundance of U.S. crude inventories.

It doesn’t take long to become accustomed to the status quo, but let’s remember that from 2011 to 2014, it was commonplace to be paying more than $4 per gallon at the gas station. Cheap gasoline isn’t just helpful for Americans planning their next vacation, it’s also helpful for any worker who relies on driving for his or her daily commute. The shale boom precipitated the global crude price collapse, and is therefore one of the main reasons why gas is so cheap today. Remember to thank fracking the next time you fill your tank up.