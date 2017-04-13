April 13, 2017

I WAS EXPECTING AN EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOM. AND I GOT ONE! U.S. drops “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan, marking weapon’s first use. “The bomb, officially called a GBU-43, is known as the ‘mother of all bombs.’ It is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal and has never before been used in combat.” It’s interesting, and perhaps disturbing, that field commanders have to get special permission to use these non-nuclear weapons. I’m especially concerned at the possibility that the permission may involve lawyers.