FASTER, PLEASE: Synthetic Blood Is About To Go Through Human Trials. This may have anti-aging relevance, too. Since there’s some evidence that young blood’s anti-aging qualities are really just based on the absence of toxic stuff in old blood, presumably synthetic blood would be just as good if that’s the case. Swap out real blood for synthetic, purge all the old built-up crud, then replace with new. I hope it’s that easy!