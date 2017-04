WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Inmates built computers hidden in ceiling, connected them to prison network: Ohio prison’s lax supervision was akin to “an episode from Hogan’s Heroes.” “A forensic analysis of the hard drives found that they were loaded with ‘malicious’ software and that inmates used the computers to apply for credit cards, research tax-refund fraud, search inmate records, and obtain prison access passes for restricted areas.”