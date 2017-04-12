April 12, 2017

A BIG DAMN HERO: Woman dives into pond to save drowning lady.

She was on an ordinary run when she decided to take an extra lap around her route. That extra lap changed her ordinary run into an extraordinary experience.

“A car was going airborne into the middle of the pond,” Davis said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is happening.'”

86-year-old Ann Leslie had hit the gas instead of the brakes and catapulted into the water.

“There was a woman, and she looked scared,” Davis said. “[I thought,] I’m going to try and do something. I’m going into the pond.”

She dove in, and once she got to the Toyota Highlander, it was almost under water.

“Miraculously, she got her back window down,” Davis said. “Then she reached for me, and I got her out so her head was above water.”

She held her there, above water, until paramedics arrived. By doing so, Davis saved the stranger’s life.