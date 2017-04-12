April 12, 2017

A HANDSOME APOLOGY FROM DANIEL DREZNER: I was wrong about Jeff Sessions. “The context is clear: Sessions was going to use ‘filth’ to describe MS-13 and drug cartels, not all illegal immigrants crossing the border. One might think, like I do, that the language is hyperbolic, but in context it did not imply what I thought it implied in my tweet. Furthermore, as it turns out, Sessions didn’t even say the word ‘filth’ in his speech.”

When you start with the assumption that your political opponents are, well, filth, it’s easy to make errors like that.