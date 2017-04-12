April 12, 2017

SORRY SEEMS TO BE THE PRICIEST WORD: Melania Trump Wins Payout and Apology From U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The August 2016 article entitled “Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife’s past that could derail Trump” contained untrue allegations “which questioned the nature of her work as a model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modeling,” John Kelly said reading a statement in a London court Wednesday. “The allegations “strike at the heart of the claimant’s personal integrity and dignity,” he said.

The First Lady is understood to have won a payout close to $3 million, according to a person familiar with the settlement, who asked not to be named because the amount isn’t public. The Guardian newspaper reported the damages figure earlier.

President Donald Trump’s spouse filed a suit against the British newspaper in the U.S. for $150 million alleging the article caused “tremendous harm” to her reputation and making it almost impossible to take advantage of “major business opportunities” available “for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”

“The defendant acknowledges that these claims about the claimant are untrue, and we retract and withdraw them,” Catrin Evans, a lawyer for Associated Newspapers, said in court. Associated Newspapers is owned by Daily Mail & General Trust Plc.