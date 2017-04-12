April 12, 2017

HILLARY AND OBAMA’S LIBYA DEBACLE: From Responsibility to Protect to Slave Markets.

If a Republican President had invaded Libya and overthrown its government, then left bloody chaos, terrorism and rampant arms smuggling behind, our courageous press corps would be all over the story like a chicken on a June bug.

But fortunately all this happened under President Obama, so we don’t hear all that much about it. And when we do, nobody tries to assign blame to the arrogant ignoramuses who “organized” this disaster.

But the latest news, that slave markets are now operating in Libya, where desperate black Africans are being bought and sold as slaves, ought to trigger some kind of response. . . .

Again, if Republicans were responsible for this it would be the Biggest. Disaster. Ever.

As it is: crickets.