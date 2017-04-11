April 11, 2017

ANDREW MALCOLM: Something is up in the Trump White House on North Korea.

Accumulating evidence, however, indicates something is up on North Korea. It could be real. It could be mere pressure, although after the sudden missile raid on Syria last week, diplomats would have to plan as if it’s real.

After visiting South Korea last month, Secy. of State Rex Tillerson pronounced the last 20 years of allied policy toward North Korea a failure. He said the era of “strategic patience” was over, adding all options are on the table, including military action. Secy. of Defense James Mattis delivered similar messages and Vice President Mike Pence is due there later this month.

When Pyongyang launched its next missile test, Tillerson issued an unusual 23-word response: ““North Korea launched yet another intermediate range ballistic missile. The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.”

Over the weekend the Pentagon ordered the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group to waters off the Korean Peninsula. Press reports said China was massing 150,000 troops on its border with North Korea, reports denied by a Beijing spokeswoman.

On Sunday H.R. McMaster said Trump had tasked the National Security Council to develop a full range of options to halt North Korea’s nuclear threat to the U.S. and regional allies.

Then, we checked President Trump’s public schedule for today. He’s got his daily intelligence briefing, followed by meetings with Homeland Security Secy. John Kelly, and Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, and also McMaster.

And then, wait. What this? “In the evening, the President will have a working dinner with senior military leaders.”