April 11, 2017

TO BE CLEAR, THESE WERE THE GOVERNMENT’S OWN CYANIDE TRAPS: Government bans cyanide traps in Idaho after boy hurt.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it had halted all use of the traps on state, federal and private land in Idaho in response to a petition from 19 conservation and wildlife groups.

The spring-activated devices called M-44s look like water sprinkler heads and are imbedded in the ground.

They spray cyanide powder when triggered by animals.

The boy was hurt and his Labrador retriever died in March on federally-owned land near the boy’s house in Pocatello.