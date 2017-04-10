April 10, 2017

WHEN MEGA IS MICRO: Dallas’ anti-Trump “Mega March” An Enthusiastic Bust.

No matter who counted, Sunday’s “Mega March 2017” wasn’t anywhere close to as well-attended as organizers anticipated.

The last time Dallas’ Latino leadership organized a march of this intended scale, in 2006, attendance was estimated at somewhere between 400,000 and 500,000. This time, even before the march, organizers guessed attendance might be 100,000.

On Sunday, they claimed after the event that 20,000 people showed up to march through downtown Dallas to Dallas City Hall for rights and respect for Dallas’ immigrant and refugee population. After the march, Dallas police estimated 3,200 people marched and attended the subsequent rally.