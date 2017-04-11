April 11, 2017

ANOTHER CASUALTY IN THE WAR ON COLLEGE MEN, THIS TIME AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON: Texas student commits suicide after Title IX kangaroo court.

If every other egregious example of a male student denied due process after being accused of sexual misconduct gets ignored – this one should not be. A male student who was accused of sexual harassment committed suicide just days after the University of Texas at Arlington ignored its own policies in order to punish him. The accused student’s father, a lawyer acting as the administrator of his son’s estate, is now suing the school for violating his son’s Title IX rights. College administrators, as well as members of the media and legislators, would do well to remember the name Thomas Klocke. Klocke, a straight male, was accused by a gay male student of writing anti-gay slurs on his computer during a class. Klocke vehemently denied the accusation, and administrators who investigated the incident acknowledged there was no evidence to support the accuser’s claims, yet Klocke was still punished.

I’m delighted that the father is suing everyone in sight. I think they should also be named and shamed. We don’t know the accuser’s name, but we do know the name of Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Heather Snow, and that of UTA’s associate director of academic integrity, Daniel Moore.

Plus:

Just days after Klocke was punished, he took his own life. Had Snow and Moore followed proper UTA policy, Klocke might never have been punished in the first place, as he would have been allowed a hearing to present evidence in his defense. Klocke’s father alleges his son was discriminated against because he was a male accused student, and that Snow and Moore selectively enforced UTA’s Title IX procedures. Klocke had no prior history of mental health problems, and by all accounts was happy and looking forward to the future after graduation.

This is a disgrace. People should lose their jobs over this, at the very least.