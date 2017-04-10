April 10, 2017

QUESTION ASKED: Who Needs Alt-Right Conspiracy Theories About Jews When You Have Politico?

Beyond the actual text of the article, note the artwork that originally accompanied it:

As Rod Dreher wrote in February, “I don’t believe the alt-right’s view of the world any more than I believe the [DNC-MSM-Hollywood-Academia] Cathedral’s. If the alt-right’s racist ideas are going to gain ground in American politics, they aren’t going to do it through my agency. But here’s what the Cathedral left needs to know: you aren’t going to be able to count on conservative people like me to help you oppose the alt-right, because you are their ‘respectable’ left-wing mirror image.”