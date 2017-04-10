April 10, 2017

OUT: FLORIDA MAN. IN: FLORIDA SALAD. Dead bat found in Florida salad. “Florida diners made a disturbing discovery when they cracked open a prepackaged salad: a dead bat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says two people started eating the salad before noticing the decomposing winged mammal. The bat, which was found in a ‘deteriorated condition,’ was sent to a CDC lab to test for rabies as the manufacturer rushed to recall the batch of salads that were shipped exclusively to Walmart stores throughout the southeastern U.S.”