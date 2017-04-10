April 10, 2017

«
OUT: FLORIDA MAN. IN: FLORIDA SALAD. Dead bat found in Florida salad. “Florida diners made a disturbing discovery when they cracked open a prepackaged salad: a dead bat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says two people started eating the salad before noticing the decomposing winged mammal. The bat, which was found in a ‘deteriorated condition,’ was sent to a CDC lab to test for rabies as the manufacturer rushed to recall the batch of salads that were shipped exclusively to Walmart stores throughout the southeastern U.S.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm