April 9, 2017

WELL, THAT’S ONE WAY TO PUT IT: “California’s gas tax hike shows governor’s political skill” reads an AP headline this weekend.

Just think of them as Democrats with bylines — who love any opportunity to see their readers punished with higher gas taxes, no matter what the shape of the economy locally or nationally — and it all makes sense.

(On the other hand, Jerry Brown won his last election with 60 percent of the vote. What did California residents expect would happen next?)

Related: “California doubles down on stupid – Court upholds cap and trade program, new fuel tax coming,” Anthony Watts wrote on Friday, adding, “Watch businesses fly out of California now…even faster than before.”

Update: Former SNL cast member Rob Schneider both congratulates and levels Brown in a single tweet.