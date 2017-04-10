April 10, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, LEGAL EDUCATION EDITION: Cooley Law School Enrollments (68%), Revenues (49%) Fall While Tuition Rises 48% (To $50,790); 60% Of Faculty Terminated, Dean’s Pay Cut 20% (To $537,000). “It didn’t help that, in 2012, the American Bar Association began requiring schools to report employment figures for their recent graduates with greater precision. Those figures made clear, for instance, that just 38% of the students who graduated from Cooley in 2011 found full-time, long-term work within nine months of graduation. The numbers for 2015 graduates were worse, only 27%.”