HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, LEGAL EDUCATION EDITION: February 2017 MBE bar scores collapse to all-time record low in test history. Are the takers getting worse, or is the test getting harder? Answer: “And it’s not because the MBE was ‘harder’ than usual. Instead, it primarily reflects continued fall-out from law schools accepting more students of lower ability, then graduating those students who go on to take the bar exam.”